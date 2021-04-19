After seeing rain 5 days in a row last week, we are seeing some fine spring weather in the forecast this week. The days will be mostly sunny and the nights stay chilly through most of the week. A sharp cool front will push through on Wednesday morning bring a strong northerly breeze to the area. We may see some record lows Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The existing record is 42 degrees, and temps to near 40 are possible along the coast. Showers unfortunately return for the weekend with a good chance of rain on Saturday.

