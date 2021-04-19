After seeing rain 5 days in a row last week, we are seeing some fine spring weather in the forecast this week. The days will be mostly sunny and the nights stay chilly through most of the week. A sharp cool front will push through on Wednesday morning bring a strong northerly breeze to the area. We may see some record lows Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The existing record is 42 degrees, and temps to near 40 are possible along the coast. Showers unfortunately return for the weekend with a good chance of rain on Saturday.
Near Record Lows Possible
- Jason Smith
Apr 19
Considerable cloudiness. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.
Apr 20
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 21
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Apr 22
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 23
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 24
A few thunderstorms possible. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 25
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
