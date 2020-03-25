Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
Mild and muggy as we start our Wednesday along the Gulf Coast. It will be another warm day with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain is unlikely, so the dry spell will continue.
The rest of the week continues with very warm temperatures and slim rain chances. Most afternoons will see highs in the mid 80s. Our ACs will be getting a workout this week!
The pattern will change over the weekend with rain and cooler temperatures moving in by Sunday.
Have a great week!
