Happy New Years Eve! I'm FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
We're starting off mild and muggy once again this morning, with patchy to dense fog spread across the Gulf Coast.
Heading into the rest of today, we're going to see daytime highs continue to stay well above-average, in the mid-to-upper 70s and the lower-80s. Isolated rain chances are possible, but really only at about 20%.
If making any evening plans, temperatures are going to be staying mild and muggy towards midnight.
Saturday will see increased shower and thunderstorm chances, at 60%. We could see some stronger storms by the afternoon/evening. We are under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather. This just means we could see some stronger thunderstorms at times. The biggest risk continues to be gusty winds. Stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest.
Winter-like temperatures return Sunday! But we'll be feeling it beginning Monday morning, when temperatures drop below freezing!
Have a great, and safe, New Years Eve!

