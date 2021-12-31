Happy New Years Eve! I'm FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
We're starting off mild and muggy once again this morning, with patchy to dense fog spread across the Gulf Coast.
Heading into the rest of today, we're going to see daytime highs continue to stay well above-average, in the mid-to-upper 70s and the lower-80s. Isolated rain chances are possible, but really only at about 20%.
If making any evening plans, temperatures are going to be staying mild and muggy towards midnight.
Saturday will see increased shower and thunderstorm chances, at 60%. We could see some stronger storms by the afternoon/evening. We are under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather. This just means we could see some stronger thunderstorms at times. The biggest risk continues to be gusty winds. Stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest.
Winter-like temperatures return Sunday! But we'll be feeling it beginning Monday morning, when temperatures drop below freezing!
Have a great, and safe, New Years Eve!
New Years Eve forecast
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Jennifer Lambers
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Happy New Years Eve! I'm FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
All content © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc., WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station). All Rights Reserved.
Tags
- Rain
- Coverage
- Temperature
- Meteorology
- High
- Mild
- Storm
- Forecast
- Daytime
- Chance
- Cold Front
- Daybreak
- Courtesy
- Temp
- Weather
- Approaching
- Ramp
- Rain Shower
- Front
- Entirety
- Wet
- Christmas Eve
- Low
- Christmas Day
- Threat
- Shower
- Morning
- Wind Chill
- Weekend
- Close
- Christmas
- Mid
- Back Up
- Music
- Temperature Drop
- Gulf Coast
- Week
- Physics
- Metro Area
- Afternoon
- Sunshine
- Freezing
- South Wind
- Temperature Change
- New Year's
- Sky
- Santa Claus
- Rudolph
- Pattern
- Fog
- Southwest Wind
- Pensacola
- Midweek
- Cloud
- Work Week
- Seeing
- Jennifer Lambers
- Eve
- Years
- Timing
- Midday
- Risk
- Becoming
- Thunderstorm
- Trend
- Normal
- Years Day
- New Year's Day
- Evening
- Advisory
- New Year's Eve
- Year
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Dec 31
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Jan 1
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Jan 2
Windy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Jan 3
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 4
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 5
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Jan 6
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Most Popular
- Updated
- Stephen Moody
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.