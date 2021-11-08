The days are staying really fantastic to start the work week with a great November pattern in place. A strong ridge of high pressure is bringing stable weather conditions to our area. The days look mild and dry through Wednesday with highs in the middle 70’s. We do expect another rather chilly night with lows in the 40’s. Moisture increases a bit on Thursday with a few spotty showers. A secondary disturbance behind a front may bring a few showers on Friday.
top story weather alert
Nice Afternoons Continue
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
- Sunshine
- Temperature
- Rain
- Tropics
- Weekend
- Daytime
- Chance
- Rain Shower
- Week
- Meteorology
- Tropic
- Afternoon
- Pattern
- Shower
- Weather
- Low
- High
- Risk
- Long
- Worry
- Cloud
- Start
- Mix
- Condition
- Wind
- Tornado
- News
- Hail
- Storm
- Sprinkle
- Temp
- Threat
- October
- Dry Air
- Thundershower
- Warm Front
- Characteristic
- High Temperature
- Cold Front
- Forecast
- Morning
- Plan
- Commerce
- Gulf Coast
- Hat
- North
- Coverage
- Possible
- Football
- Mid
- Go
- Wanda
- System
- Way Out
- List
- Atlantic
- East
- Name
- Fall Back
- Cloud Cover
- Tropical Storm
- Mostly Sunny
- Sky
- Wind Chill
- Clearing
- Game
- Cooler
- Flow Pattern
- Evening
- Max
- Clock
- Jennifer Lambers
- Chilly
- Sunrise
- Work Week
- Drop In Temperature
- Mischief
- High Pressure
- Weather Conditions
- Moisture
- Ridge
- November
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Mon
Nov 8
Nov 8
76° / 46°
clear
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.
Tue
Nov 9
Nov 9
75° / 50°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Nov 10
Nov 10
74° / 61°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Nov 11
Nov 11
76° / 52°
scattered t-storms
Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Nov 12
Nov 12
73° / 48°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sat
Nov 13
Nov 13
65° / 42°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Nov 14
Nov 14
67° / 48°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Most Popular
- Lacey Beasley
- Updated
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Hal Scheurich
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.