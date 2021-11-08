The days are staying really fantastic to start the work week with a great November pattern in place. A strong ridge of high pressure is bringing stable weather conditions to our area. The days look mild and dry through Wednesday with highs in the middle 70’s. We do expect another rather chilly night with lows in the 40’s. Moisture increases a bit on Thursday with a few spotty showers. A secondary disturbance behind a front may bring a few showers on Friday.

