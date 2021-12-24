Your Christmas Eve forecast continues to look nice and sunny! We'll be warmer Friday, with daytime highs reaching into the 70s in many places.

Santa Claus will have an easy ride along the Gulf Coast, with partly cloudy skies and lows around 60 degrees. There will be a light southerly wind, so Rudolph may see some action as patchy fog could be possible.

Waking up Christmas morning, it will be more on the mild side. Making our way into the afternoon, mostly sunny skies will continue. We will be much warmer though, and could be approaching record-high temperatures (80 degrees in 2016). Expecting daytime highs to max out in the upper-70s. Sunday is looking equally nice.

Next shot at rain comes into play midweek next week, as we enter back into an unsettled period. We will keep you updated on rain chances for any New Years Eve plans.

Happy Holidays!