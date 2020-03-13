Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Friday evening looks nice with mild temperatures and no worries about any rain. Fog will form overnight.
Our Saturday will be really nice. We will have a mild and foggy start with temperatures around 60. The afternoon will be quite warm, with highs topping out near 80 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies and once again no worries about any rain.
Sunday will be nice as well with similar conditions.
The next rain chances come on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be scattered showers on those days, none of them severe.
Temps will continue to above normal, very warm and spring-like, through all of next week.
Have a great weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.