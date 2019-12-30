Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday evening. Skies were mostly sunny today with a cooler airmass settling in. We expect a low tonight near 38 with mostly clear skies continuing. For New Year’s Eve, it should be a really nice day and that will continue into the evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 50’s, falling into the low 40’s by midnight for celebrations. Things continue to stay dry on New Year’s Day. Rain showers return Thursday, and a few storms are possible by Thursday afternoon.
Nice Holiday Forecast
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Mon
Dec 30
Dec 30
64° / 42°
clear
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.
Tue
Dec 31
Dec 31
62° / 40°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Wed
Jan 1
Jan 1
61° / 52°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Thu
Jan 2
Jan 2
74° / 61°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Fri
Jan 3
Jan 3
67° / 47°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sat
Jan 4
Jan 4
57° / 39°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Jan 5
Jan 5
57° / 43°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
