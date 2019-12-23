This is meteorologist Matt Barrentine. I hope you've had a terrific Monday!
We are looking good for Christmas Eve! Clouds will clear out in the morning and sun will return! We’ll start with lows around 50 and it will warm up to the upper 60s by the afternoon. No worries about any rain for Santa and mild conditions in the 50s if you head out to an evening church service.
Christmas Day looks terrific as well with morning lows around 50 and afternoon highs around 70. So short sleeves in the afternoon on Christmas Day! Skies will be partly cloudy and there won’t be any rain around.
Rain chances return next weekend with the best chances ahead of a cold front on Sunday. Long-range models give us nice weather for New Years Eve and Day with temperatures around normal.
Enjoy the holidays!
