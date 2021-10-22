While temperatures were fairly warm, at least drier air returned on this Friday. Expect a little cooler weather tonight with lows around 60. The weekend is setting up to be nice as well. Sunshine will be out in full force Saturday. We may see an isolated shower by Sunday afternoon. The pattern looks more unsettled next week with showers possible Monday through Wednesday. Storms are more likely Wednesday as a stronger front approaches. We will see cooler and drier air returning for the second half of the week. The tropics are completely quiet.