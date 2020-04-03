Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
After a nice day for our Friday we can expect a pleasant and quiet evening.
As we get up on Saturday it will be crisp and nice with temps in the mid to upper 50s. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 80s. While it will be a bit more humid, rain is unlikely on Saturday.
Sunday will be much the same. Lows will be around 60 and highs will be in the low 80s. Rain chances stay slim, around 20%.
Monday will be similar, but some changes start on Tuesday. A front will move down to the Gulf Coast and likely stall. That will give us several days of off and on showers through the end of the week. We need whatever we can get because we have rainfall deficits approaching 7”.
Have a great weekend!
