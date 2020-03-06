Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast for this weekend.
Our Saturday will be absolutely gorgeous! There will be lots of sun with highs in the mid 60s. So great weather for anything you have planned. Enjoy the spectacular day!
The evening will be pleasant as well if you’re headed out. Temps in the early evening will be in the low 50s.
Sunday starts crisp and cool with lows in the low 40s. After that, temps will warm under sunny skies. Looks great with highs in the mid 60s!
Monday will be warmer with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. We will have partly cloudy skies and a small chance of an isolated shower.
The next good rain chance comes on Tuesday.
Have a great weekend!
