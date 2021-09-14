We've got very humid air this morning on the Gulf Coast and we'll be dealing with periodic rain during the day and night so keep the rain gear close by!

Nicholas made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane but has weakened back to a Tropical Storm and will become a remnant Low by Thursday. It won't be moving too much between now and then and it looks to bring Louisiana tons of rain over the next several days and we'll be seeing some of that rain too. Our rain coverage locally will be in the 60-70% range between now and Thursday. Locations west of I-65 will see the most rain and a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is up through Thursday evening. We'll see the rain coverage slowly go down over Friday and the weekend.

Elsewhere in the Tropics, we have two other disturbances. One is off the East coast and has a 60% chance of development and the other is off the African coast and has an 80% chance to develop. Fall air may not return to the Gulf Coast till the end of the month so mornings will stay in the 70s for now.