We've got more tough heat to deal with and it doesn't look like we'll get much relief from rain anytime soon. There is little to no chance for showers today or tomorrow with highs both days in the upper 90s. A front moves through on Thursday and this will bring us at least a 40% chance for showers, but it will also bring some cooler air to the Gulf Coast. Friday through Sunday will be mostly rain free with highs back in the lower 90s and morning temps around 70 degrees. In the Tropics, Hurricane Humberto is still tracking away from the US. 2 other disturbances linger. One in the Gulf off the coast of TX has a 30% chance of developing and the other is in the Atlantic with a 90% chance of developing. Neither one will be an issue for the Gulf Coast. One thing we definitely need is more rain.
No relief for heat; eyeing the active Tropics
