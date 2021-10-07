We've got a warm day ahead with temperatures reaching the mid 80s later this afternoon. Our sky will have a mix of sun and clouds with the possibility of fog as you head out the door this morning.

The fog will burn off as the sun angle gets higher in the sky. No signs of fall air sadly. Our morning temps will stay in the mid to upper 60s over the next several days. Rain chances will be down to 20% for today which is a sharp decline from the last several days as drier air is taking over. Things stay mostly dry around here through the weekend.

In the Tropics, there is only one disturbance off the East coast of the U.S and it has a 20% chance of developing within five days but it will be moving away from us.