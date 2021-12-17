Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine
Off and on rain, showers, and the occasional thunderstorm will persist throughout our Saturday. Even when it’s not actively raining, it will be damp, gray, and the roads will be slick. So please be careful as you drive around on this busy Saturday.
The rain will wrap up late this evening as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
The cold front will drop our temperatures for Sunday. We will wake up in the 50s and then only have highs in the low to mid 60s. The skies will gradually clear through the day on Sunday.
Monday afternoon and evening brings more rain. That round should wrap up Tuesday morning and we’ll be looking at nice conditions the remainder of the week.
By Christmas Eve we will warm up. Lows will be in the 50s and highs will be in the low 70s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with no threat of rain. Pretty, but a bit more spring-like than some may want.
Have a great weekend!
