Not as cold this morning with temperatures starting off in the lower 50s as of 5 a.m. Most will reach the mid 70s later today. A few isolated pockets of rain are possible. Coverage will be 20%. Odds of rain go up tomorrow ahead of a front. We all know Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year so keep in mind that rain is more likely in the morning than in the afternoon. Severe weather still remains unlikely for us which is good news. Rain coverage will be 50%. Expect no rain for Thanksgiving and Black Friday but showers and storms will be possible again along a stronger cold front that moves in Saturday night/Sunday morning. We go dry and much colder after that. As for temperatures, we'll reach the mid 70s today and tomorrow with a slight drop to the upper 60s by Thanksgiving. Mid to upper 70s expected Friday and Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Chilly temps return next week.
Not as cold, some isolated rain possible
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Nov 26
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Nov 27
Morning showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Nov 28
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Nov 29
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Nov 30
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 1
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Dec 2
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
