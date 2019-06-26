Things feel pretty good this morning as the air has gotten less humid. In fact, several spots almost got into the upper 60s as of 5 a.m. However, the high temperature will crank up into the mid 90s later this afternoon. With the heating of the day, a few showers and storms will appear in spots but not for everyone. Coverage of rain will stay at 30% today through Friday. As we move into the weekend, coverage of shower and storm chances will stay in the 30-40% range so be aware of the risk of periodic wet weather if you have outdoor plans. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 90s each afternoon with morning temps remaining in the mid to lower 70s each day. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.
Not as humid start; high temps coming
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Rain
- Temperature
- Weekend
- Meteorology
- Beach
- Fog
- High
- Heat Wave
- Heat
- Sunday
- Top Out
- Pop-up
- Shower
- Evening
- Dry Air
- Sizzle
- Chance
- Barry
- Thunderstorm
- Gulf Coast
- Afternoon
- Storm
- Disturbance
- Cold Front
- Moisture
- Thanks
- Relief
- Hot Weather
- Temp
- Week
- Jason Smith
- Humidity
- Forecast
- Value
- Mid
- Courtesy
- Coverage
- Update
- Downpour
- Weather
- Threat
- Hi
- Risk
- High Temperature
- Morning
- Zone
- Watch
- Tornado
- Attention
- Plan
- Pay
- Muggy
- Mild
- Sunshine
- Panhandle
- Low
- Fl
- Air
- Rumble
- Thunder
- Wind
- Area
- Tropic
- Sky
- Gulf
- Odds
- Longer
- Make
- Summertime
- Weakness
- Sea Breeze
- Mugginess
- Summer
- Likelihood
- Jump
- Possible
- Gear
- Go Up
- Economics
- Index
- Watch Making
- Severe T-storm Watch
- Watch Fox10 News
- Pattern
- Ridge
- Work Week
- North
- Daytime
- Improvement
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arsenic found in bottled water sold at Target, Walmart
- Brutal murder in Wilcox County stuns community
- EXCLUSIVE: Mobile Police conducts prostitution sting netting 14 arrests
- An Alabama car dealership is giving away flags, bibles, and shotguns with every purchase
- UPDATE: Accident on I-65 claims a life
- 'My Little Pony' casket donated for 4-year-old Maleah Davis' funeral
- Satsuma police officer fired after internal investigation
- Beth Chapman from 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' is in a medically-induced coma
- Alabama scientists issue warning about yellow jacket super nests
- 11th American dies in Dominican Republic, reports say
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.