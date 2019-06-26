Things feel pretty good this morning as the air has gotten less humid. In fact, several spots almost got into the upper 60s as of 5 a.m. However, the high temperature will crank up into the mid 90s later this afternoon. With the heating of the day, a few showers and storms will appear in spots but not for everyone. Coverage of rain will stay at 30% today through Friday. As we move into the weekend, coverage of shower and storm chances will stay in the 30-40% range so be aware of the risk of periodic wet weather if you have outdoor plans. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 90s each afternoon with morning temps remaining in the mid to lower 70s each day. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now. 

