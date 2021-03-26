Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Light, passing showers are around for our Friday morning and these will be with us much of the day. They’ll be more of a nuisance than anything else, but they will be around, so be prepared for these quick drizzles.
Otherwise, it will be warm and overcast with highs in the upper70s.
Saturday will be similar, but thankfully there will be fewer drizzles. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Rain chances go back up Sunday, but it will most likely be later in the day. That’s when a line of rain and a few rumbles of thunder will go through. Highs will be around 80.
Have a great day and weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.