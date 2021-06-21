We're going to see off and on periods of rain and storms through this week as a front is approaching and will stall over the area. This will bring pretty decent coverage for rain every single day so the best thing you can do is keep the rain gear close by.

There may be some heavy downpours and lightning mixed in, but it doesn't look like any traditional severe weather threats will be in place. Highs will start off in the low 80s today and tomorrow, but will then climb to the upper 80s Wednesday through the weekend.

Morning temps will consistently stay in the mid to low 70s each day. In the Tropics, "Claudette" has restrengthened into a Tropical Storm as it lifts its way to the NE. Another disturbance in the Atlantic has a 10% chance of developing for now.