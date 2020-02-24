We'll deal with some off/on rain as we get ready to wrap up the 2020 Mardi Gras season. Rain coverage will be at 60%. No severe weather is expected, although you could hear a rumble of thunder during the day. Temps will top out at around 70 degrees. Expect the risk of off/on rain to continue through the evening but we'll turn drier just in time for Fat Tuesday. Rain coverage will drop from 60% to 20%. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 60s and you'll start the morning off in the upper 50s. The rest of the week will be Sunny and much cooler! Expect highs between 56-60 degrees Wednesday through Saturday with morning temps dropping to the freezing marker both Thursday and Friday. After today, there are no major rain chances expected for the next several days.

