Once again, not many storms around for your Monday… That said, there will be some spotty storms in the area and if you get one, it will be briefly heavy. Generally, in Baldwin and west of I-65 rain chances will be in the 10%-20% range. In the FL panhandle rain chances are in the 40% range. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
After Monday, there will be some significant changes as some drier air moves in for the remainder of the workweek. Morning lows will drop into the mid 60s and while that’s not cold it will be comfortable! Of course, it will still be hot in the afternoons (mid to upper 80s), but at least it won’t be as humid.
Have a great week!
