Our Thursday is starting warm and humid... It's that air you can wear! There have also been some coastal showers and some offshore storms early on, but as we go through the day only isolated showers are expected. Oppressive humidity will be the story today with heat index values climbing to 105° during the afternoon.
We will have similar conditions for our Friday.
As we head into the weekend we will dry out even more with just isolated to stray showers possible. Highs will approach the mid 90s this weekend with heat index values that could top 105°. Have a great weekend!
