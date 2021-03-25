Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Today, parts of the Deep South, Central/North Mississippi, and Central/North Alabama, are likely to see an outbreak of serious severe weather which will likely include long-track tornadoes.
Midday Thursday update:
We continue to track storm development trends across Mississippi. The environment is warm, humid, turbulent, and highly unstable. Storms developing across MS will track NE rapidly and grow into supercell thunderstorms.
While most of the action will be north of us, a few of these strong to severe storms could impact our area, particularly our inland counties west of I-65. So, stay weather aware! Highs will be in the upper 70s and it will be quite windy throughout the day.
The rain from this system will wrap up overnight. Friday and Saturday there will just be isolated showers.
Have a great day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.