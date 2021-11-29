It was a nice and sunny day across the Gulf Coast! We saw clear, cobalt blue skies and daytime highs resting in the lower-to-mid 60s. Heading into tonight, its going to get chilly. By 7 PM, we'll be in the mid-40s. Clear skies will lead to overnight lows dropping even further, and most areas will be beginning the morning in the mid-to-upper 30s!

Heading into your Tuesday, and the last day of November, sunny skies will continue with daytime highs slightly warmer in the upper-60s and the lower-70s.

The rest of the work week we'll see slight warming trend, with temperatures returning to the lower-to-mid 70s.

Next shot at rain comes in at the end of the weekend.