It's going to be a dreary day on the Gulf Coast with an overcast sky and periodic light rain this morning and this afternoon with temperatures staying in the 50s all day for most of you. The front that moved through yesterday is just off shore and this will keep the rain chances alive and well for us but it won't be as heavy or as widespread as what we faced on Monday. The front moves back on shore as a warm front tomorrow and as it lifts North, our temps will rise again. Highs jump to the upper 60s tomorrow and then mid to upper 70s Thursday through Saturday. Morning temps will jump to the mid 60s by the end of the week. Another cold front pushes in Saturday and that will bring us our best rain and storm chances followed by much colder air for Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will be in the 20-40% range for today through Friday but will increase to 50% on Saturday. Expect sunshine on Sunday with highs back to the low 60s and mornings dropping back to the upper 30s on Monday.

