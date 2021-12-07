It's going to be a dreary day on the Gulf Coast with an overcast sky and periodic light rain this morning and this afternoon with temperatures staying in the 50s all day for most of you. The front that moved through yesterday is just off shore and this will keep the rain chances alive and well for us but it won't be as heavy or as widespread as what we faced on Monday. The front moves back on shore as a warm front tomorrow and as it lifts North, our temps will rise again. Highs jump to the upper 60s tomorrow and then mid to upper 70s Thursday through Saturday. Morning temps will jump to the mid 60s by the end of the week. Another cold front pushes in Saturday and that will bring us our best rain and storm chances followed by much colder air for Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will be in the 20-40% range for today through Friday but will increase to 50% on Saturday. Expect sunshine on Sunday with highs back to the low 60s and mornings dropping back to the upper 30s on Monday.
Periodic light rain with temperatures in the 50s
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Dec 7
Dec 7
60° / 56°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Wed
Dec 8
Dec 8
67° / 48°
scattered showers
Light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Thu
Dec 9
Dec 9
74° / 66°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Fri
Dec 10
Dec 10
77° / 68°
scattered t-storms
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sat
Dec 11
Dec 11
76° / 42°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Dec 12
Dec 12
58° / 40°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Dec 13
Dec 13
64° / 42°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
