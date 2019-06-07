We've got a really humid and tropical airmass in place. This will make rain and storm formation very easy. Sadly, we can't give you exact start and stop times for your individual location but just know that the majority of the rain will come this afternoon when temperatures are at their hottest. We'll reach the mid to upper 80s later this afternoon. Rain and storm coverage will be in the 50-60% range from today through the weekend so plan on periodic rain and have a Plan B ready to go if you have outdoor plans. An Upper Low wll move East early next week and we'll end up getting much drier air pumping in on the back side of it. Our morning temps will drop to the upper 60s and our highs will stay in the upper 80s. Rain chances drop to 30% on Monday, 10% on Tuesday and 0% on Wednesday. The biggest threat we'll face the next few days will be Flash Flooding so if you live in a flood-prone zone pay close attention to the weather.

