We've got the clouds back and periodic showers will be with us today thanks to a Gulf Low. Make sure you have the rain gear with you before you leave the house. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to start things off at 5 a.m. We'll climb to the mid 50s later today and then the sky conditions will improve as we move into your Tuesday. We'll bottom out in the mid 30s by dawn so that will mean a very cold morning will greet us tomorrow. Sunshine will be with us the rest of the week with afternoon highs gradually getting warmer. Expect mid 50s today, upper 50s tomorrow, low 60s Wednesday, and then we'll reach the upper 60s by the end of the week.

