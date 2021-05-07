It's going to be a picture perfect day on the Gulf Coast with tons of sunshine and low humidity.
Our high this afternoon will reach 80 degrees, and Saturday morning we'll be back into the mid to lower 50s. For the upcoming Mother's Day weekend we'll be staying dry so if you have outdoor plans with Mom, things will look great! Expect the air to get more humid by Monday morning and this will help to spark off another round of showers and storms.
The coverage of rain will increase to the 50-70% range from Monday to Wednesday of next week as a front approaches with drier and less humid air returning by the end of next week. Too soon to know if any severe weather threats will be possible but we'll be watching and keeping you updated as always.
