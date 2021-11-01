We finally saw the weather go picture perfect yesterday and the good news is that we'll see that decent weather continue into today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Be aware that you'll need a jacket this morning as many spots are starting off in the mid to upper 40s but thankfully after sunrise the temps will moderate quickly. Dry weather will hold until midweek. The next big rain chance will arrive on Thursday and rain chances will jump to the 60% range. A few storms are possible but it should be mostly rain only. As for temperatures, they'll be in the mid to low 70s all week long with morning temps mostly in the lower 50s beginning tomorrow morning through the weekend.
top story weather alert
Picture perfect weather continues
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Sunshine
- Temperature
- Rain
- Tropics
- Weekend
- Daytime
- Chance
- Rain Shower
- Week
- Meteorology
- Tropic
- Afternoon
- Pattern
- Shower
- Weather
- Low
- High
- Risk
- Long
- Worry
- Cloud
- Start
- Mix
- Condition
- Wind
- Tornado
- News
- Hail
- Storm
- Sprinkle
- Temp
- Threat
- October
- Dry Air
- Thundershower
- Warm Front
- Characteristic
- High Temperature
- Cold Front
- Forecast
- Morning
- Plan
- Commerce
- Gulf Coast
- Hat
- North
- Coverage
- Possible
- Football
- Mid
- Go
Locations
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Mon
Nov 1
Nov 1
75° / 52°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Nov 2
Nov 2
76° / 52°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Nov 3
Nov 3
73° / 54°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Thu
Nov 4
Nov 4
65° / 49°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Fri
Nov 5
Nov 5
65° / 46°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Nov 6
Nov 6
66° / 45°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Nov 7
Nov 7
66° / 45°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Most Popular
- Blake Summers, WSMV Content Producer
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.