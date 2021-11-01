We finally saw the weather go picture perfect yesterday and the good news is that we'll see that decent weather continue into today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Be aware that you'll need a jacket this morning as many spots are starting off in the mid to upper 40s but thankfully after sunrise the temps will moderate quickly. Dry weather will hold until midweek. The next big rain chance will arrive on Thursday and rain chances will jump to the 60% range. A few storms are possible but it should be mostly rain only. As for temperatures, they'll be in the mid to low 70s all week long with morning temps mostly in the lower 50s beginning tomorrow morning through the weekend.

