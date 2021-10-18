We start with cool, crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons in the 70s. By midweek, we warm a bit and some humidity comes back. Late in the week, rain chances return with the next front coming through on Friday.
Pleasant day to start work week
Mon
Oct 18
Oct 18
75° / 52°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Oct 19
Oct 19
81° / 67°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Wed
Oct 20
Oct 20
80° / 69°
scattered t-storms
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Thu
Oct 21
Oct 21
80° / 67°
scattered t-storms
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Fri
Oct 22
Oct 22
82° / 63°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Sat
Oct 23
Oct 23
81° / 65°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sun
Oct 24
Oct 24
81° / 67°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
