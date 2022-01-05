There are plenty of changes ahead in the forecast for the Gulf Coast with on and off rain chances, along with big swings in temperature. Expect a cloudy and cool night tonight with lows near 50. We may see an isolated shower late. Tomorrow will be mild with highs near 70 and a chance of morning and midday showers at 40%. Winds switch out of the northwest bringing drier colder air by tomorrow night. Overnight lows will be in the low 30’s for most spots Thursday night. Temps stay chilly on Friday. We expect milder conditions again Saturday, followed by higher rain chances Saturday night and Sunday. A few storms may mix in with the showers Sunday. Colder weather returns again early next week.
Plenty of Changes Ahead
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Jan 5
Chance of late night showers. Lows overnight in the low 50s.
Jan 6
Morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 30s.
Jan 7
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 8
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Jan 9
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Jan 10
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 11
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
