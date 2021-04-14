We got plenty of rain that is headed our way today across the Gulf Coast. We'll stay dry this morning, but a large mass of rain and storms tracks in around midday and lasts almost all afternoon.
Severe weather chances are low, but things will still need to be watched. The main threats from storms today will be gusty straight line winds and heavy rain. Due to the ground being so saturated, it won't take much for there to be a Flash Flooding threat so be on the lookout for possible warnings today and have a way to get them if they are issued. The rain will track south and offshore later this evening.
The next big threat for rain after today will come on Saturday but then drier air returns by Sunday and next week. Highs will be in the mid to low 70s today and through the weekend.
