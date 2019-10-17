A tropical disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. As of 4 PM., this system is beginning to develop into a tropical system so it was designated "potential" so that warnings could be issued. Accordingly, our section of the Gulf Coast is now under a tropical storm warning.
The first rain from this system should arrive sometime Friday afternoon with rain really picking up into the evening. Rain should continue into early Saturday morning before wrapping up later that morning.
This system will be very lopsided, with all the rain on the east side. So a little jog in the track to the east or west will make a big difference on who gets the heavy rain.
Stay tuned!
