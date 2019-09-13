We've got another very hot day headed our way with the potential to break records for the 2nd straight day. Expect upper 90s later this afternoon with only minimal rain chances. A tropical system was supposed to ramp up our rain chances this weekend, but that's not going to happen unfortunately. What will eventually be "Humberto" will take almost the exact same path that "Dorian" did, but it will obviously be much weaker. Our rain chances will only stay in the 10-20% range from today through much of next week. There are 2 other tropical disturbances in the Atlantic basin that we'll have to keep an eye on. As for temps, after today they'll be in the low 90s each afternoon and our mornings will stay in the lower 70s through next week.
Possibly record-breaking scorcher; future Humberto following Dorian path
