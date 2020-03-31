We've got a much more humid airmass this morning compared to yesterday as a warm front has lifted ashore. This will fuel the potential for strong to severe storms later this morning. A cold front tracks East and ahead of it, we'll see 60% coverage of showers and storms. Hopefully a lot of you will get some beneficial rain due to the high pollen counts we've seen, but also stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings if they are issued. The main threats will come from gusty straight line winds, but an isolated tornado is possible. There is a WIND ADVISORY active through the entire day. Highs will reach the lower 80s before the front passes over us. The front should cross I-65 around 12pm and leave the entire area by 2 p.m. Expect temps in the upper 40s by daybreak Wednesday and we'll stay dry until isolated rain chances return Friday
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mar 31
Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 1
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 2
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 3
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 4
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 5
Occasional showers possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Apr 6
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
