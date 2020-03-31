We've got a much more humid airmass this morning compared to yesterday as a warm front has lifted ashore. This will fuel the potential for strong to severe storms later this morning. A cold front tracks East and ahead of it, we'll see 60% coverage of showers and storms. Hopefully a lot of you will get some beneficial rain due to the high pollen counts we've seen, but also stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings if they are issued. The main threats will come from gusty straight line winds, but an isolated tornado is possible. There is a WIND ADVISORY active through the entire day. Highs will reach the lower 80s before the front passes over us. The front should cross I-65 around 12pm and leave the entire area by 2 p.m. Expect temps in the upper 40s by daybreak Wednesday and we'll stay dry until isolated rain chances return Friday

