Things are about to change in a big way across the Gulf Coast. We're starting off very muggy and humid as of 5 a.m. with strong south winds. A powerful cold front is tracking our way and it will be here later this morning. Ahead of it, we will have rain and storms to deal with. Severe weather is unlikely but be aware that the rain is heavy along the front and we'll see the winds rapidly increasing to around 15-25 mph out of the North behind the front. We'll be in the upper 50s by midday today and dropping to the mid to upper 40s by the time the Trick-or-Treaters are walking the streets. The sky will be clearing by 3pm and all the rain chances will be ending as well. Expect mid 30s by dawn Friday. The sky will be Sunny Friday through Sunday but dress warmly. Highs will be in the low 60s this weekend and may not even reach 60 degrees Friday afternoon!
Powerful cold front coming our way
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
Oct 31
Cloudy with morning rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Nov 1
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 2
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 3
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 4
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Nov 5
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Nov 6
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
