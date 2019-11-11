It's a quiet start to Veterans Day, but a few showers will make their presence felt later today. Some rain will track off shore to on shore with the coverage at about 30%. Make sure you have an umbrella with you if you're out celebrating the holiday in case some of that rain finds you. Projected highs this afternoon will reach the mid 70s but we won't get anywhere close to that after today as an arctic front blasts through tonight. Low temps will rapidly drop to the upper 30s and winds will pick up out of the north at around 10-20 mph. As for your Tuesday, the cold rain exits before midday and the sky will clear during the afternoon. Be aware that the high Tuesday will only reach the mid 40s! We officially land below freezing Wednesday morning with temps in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens.
Quiet start to Veterans Day, a few showers later
- Michael White
Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mon
Nov 11
Nov 11
75° / 40°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Tue
Nov 12
Nov 12
46° / 28°
t-storm
Windy with showers ending. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Wed
Nov 13
Nov 13
56° / 38°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Thu
Nov 14
Nov 14
54° / 41°
t-storm
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Nov 15
Nov 15
60° / 36°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Sat
Nov 16
Nov 16
62° / 41°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Nov 17
Nov 17
65° / 45°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
