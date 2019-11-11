It's a quiet start to Veterans Day, but a few showers will make their presence felt later today. Some rain will track off shore to on shore with the coverage at about 30%. Make sure you have an umbrella with you if you're out celebrating the holiday in case some of that rain finds you. Projected highs this afternoon will reach the mid 70s but we won't get anywhere close to that after today as an arctic front blasts through tonight. Low temps will rapidly drop to the upper 30s and winds will pick up out of the north at around 10-20 mph. As for your Tuesday, the cold rain exits before midday and the sky will clear during the afternoon. Be aware that the high Tuesday will only reach the mid 40s! We officially land below freezing Wednesday morning with temps in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens.

