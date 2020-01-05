This is meteorologist Matt Barrentine. I hope you’ve had a terrific weekend!
Yep it’s fully back to the grind. At least the weather will be quiet through the next few days.
Monday will start chilly with morning lows around 40. In the afternoon, we will warm up into the mid to upper 60s with sunny skies and no worries about rain.
For Tuesday through Thursday temperatures will be seasonable, with no big ups or downs. So crisp, cool January mornings, and sunny, mild January afternoons. Rain is unlikely through Thursday.
The next major system will approach on Friday. For Friday expect warm temperatures and scattered rain with an occasional rumble of thunder.
The main part of this system will arrive midday Saturday. Models are already showing some ingredients for the possibility of strong to severe storms across the Gulf Coast and the Deep South. Obviously, this is still a long way out at this point, but be aware and stay tuned as we get more information later this week.
Have a great week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.