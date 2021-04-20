We've got light rain and clouds to start our Tuesday morning, but they'll both be leaving us later today.
A weak impulse is kicking up the light showers and that passes by around lunchtime so expect the clouds to move out and the sunshine to come back out. Highs this afternoon will climb to the upper 70s. We'll end up Sunny on Wednesday and Thursday as well. It'll be around 50 degrees tomorrow morning, but the big story is that a powerful cold front will send record lows to the Gulf Coast on Thursday morning with temperatures possibly dropping all the way down to the lower 40s.
The next big threat for rain is coming Friday night and into Saturday so keep the rain gear close by and keep in mind if you have outdoor plans this weekend you may need a Plan B. Sunday will be Sunny and dry.
