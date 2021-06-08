We've got a very humid morning in place across the Gulf Coast. This will spark off chances of showers and storms at random times during the day.
Plan on the risk of heavy rain and lightning for some of you. The coverage of rain will be around 50%. Highs today will reach the mid 80s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s due to humidity values. Rain chances drop to the 20% range tomorrow through Saturday as a heat ridge builds in. This will make us drier with hotter afternoons. Highs will flirt with 90 degrees, but mornings will stay in the mid to low 70s.
In the Tropics, we have a disturbance in the Caribbean that we're watching. The odds of development for now are at 30% but it's too soon to know what will become of this.
