After a perfect weekend, rain and storms are returning to the Gulf Coast this morning. Heavy rain and lightning are tracking to the East and we'll see them impacting us during AM commute time and during the lunchtime hours.
By this afternoon the rain will push off shore and we'll turn drier for this evening, but be aware that a front is stalling over the area and that will mean additional rain and storms for both tomorrow and Wednesday. Rain coverage will be in the 70-90% range. Severe weather risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5 today and tomorrow, so we'll watch the radar but thankfully severe weather chances are low.
We don't go dry until the end of the week, but we'll end up getting the humidity to drop and the sky going Sunny. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s/low 80s each day with morning temps in the upper 60s to start the week. When the humidity drops we'll see morning temps drop to the mid 50s by Friday.
