Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible for our Tuesday out ahead of the next front. The rain has been and will continue to fall steadily for inland areas. Coastal counties will see rain later in the day and into the evening.
The front will pass through Wednesday morning and we’ll get gradually clearing skies after that and pleasantly cool temps to wrap up the workweek.
Tropics
We are tracking a disturbance off the coast of Central America for the next few days this system will cross the Yucatan peninsula and emerge in the Bay of Campeche, which is the southern part of the Gulf. If this system survives to that point, we’ll have to watch it for possible development. No concerns as of yet, just something for us to track in the coming days.
