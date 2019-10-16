Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are likely for our Wednesday out ahead of a cold front that will come through later in the day. Another couple of inches is likely to fall through the morning and then there will be gradual clearing in the afternoon.
After the front, Thursday and Friday will be real nice with pleasantly cool temps to wrap up the workweek.
Tropics
We have been tracking a disturbance that was off coast of Central America the last few days. This system has now crossed the Yucatan peninsula and emerged in the Bay of Campeche, which is the southern part of the Gulf. Now that it’s closer, it’s future is starting to come into focus and that future likely includes our area. The models are in good agreement that it will move north through the western Gulf and get better organized. It easily could become a tropical depression and maybe even a tropical storm. It would be Nestor in that case. A landfall is possible along the northern Gulf coast on Saturday bringing heavy rain to parts of our area. Stay tuned for updates on this!
