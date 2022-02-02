Rain chances are up in a big way as we head into your Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday night. Some areas will see totals between two and four inches of rain. Localized flooding is possible. We have a marginal risk of severe storms along with the heavy downpours. The primary threat will be thunderstorms with gusty winds mainly Thursday evening and Thursday night. The rain will gradually wind down during the day Friday and colder temperatures will return. Daytime highs will be in the low 50s on Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows in the 30s over the weekend.

