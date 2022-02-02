Rain chances are up in a big way as we head into your Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday night. Some areas will see totals between two and four inches of rain. Localized flooding is possible. We have a marginal risk of severe storms along with the heavy downpours. The primary threat will be thunderstorms with gusty winds mainly Thursday evening and Thursday night. The rain will gradually wind down during the day Friday and colder temperatures will return. Daytime highs will be in the low 50s on Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows in the 30s over the weekend.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Wed
Feb 2
Feb 2
65° / 63°
t-storm
Showers and thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 3
Feb 3
70° / 45°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Fri
Feb 4
Feb 4
47° / 31°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Sat
Feb 5
Feb 5
52° / 30°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Sun
Feb 6
Feb 6
57° / 37°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Mon
Feb 7
Feb 7
57° / 36°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Feb 8
Feb 8
55° / 35°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
