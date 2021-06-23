A surface front remains stalled in the area, merging with a deep tropical airmass and giving us elevated rain chances each afternoon. The surface front will stall along the I-10 corridor on Thursday with a good chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances are at 60% tomorrow. The rain chances remain scattered for the rest of the work week as a front washes out in the area. We expect a similar pattern into the weekend. Rain chances may ramp back up a little next week. Daytime highs will remain a little lower than average thanks to the abundant cloud cover and rain. In the tropics, we are watching one wave in the far western Atlantic that is not likely to develop. Otherwise the tropics are looking quiet.
Rain Chances - Mostly Afternoon
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Jun 23
Showers and thunderstorms early. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.
Jun 24
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 25
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jun 26
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 27
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 28
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 29
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
