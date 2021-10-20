Moisture is on the increase along with upper support and an approaching front. The result will be a temporary increase in rain chances for tonight and Thursday. We will see some heavy downpours and some rumbles mixed in with the showers tonight. Rain chances are a little higher Thursday morning, and become scattered by later in the day. Drier air will gradually return Friday and into the weekend. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 80’s with lows back to near 60 by Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will be back though early next week. The tropics are very quiet, and system formation is not expected for the next five days.