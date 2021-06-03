Humid air is back and our rain chances are rising as we head into the weekend. Overnight lows will start trending closer to 70 degrees with isolated showers overnight. Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop again on Friday and should be in the forecast for the following weekend and into next week.
This is the beginning of the typical summerlike afternoon convective pattern. We expect a more humid airmass, with highs generally in the mid to upper 80’s each day. Rain chances jump to near 60% by Sunday. Monday could be very wet with an even higher rain chance. Hurricane season officially started Tuesday. However, the tropics remain quiet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.