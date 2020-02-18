Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Tuesday evening. Clouds and spotty showers continued to track across the area today with mild temperatures. Fog a a few showers will hang around tonight. Heavy cloud cover and better rain chances move back in Wednesday evening, ahead of another system. The rain continues in the forecast for Thursday. The heavy rainfall to our north still could lead to a steady rise in the Alabama and Tombigbee Rivers throughout the week and into the weekend. We expect sunshine to return Friday.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Tue
Feb 18
Feb 18
72° / 63°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Wed
Feb 19
Feb 19
66° / 55°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Thu
Feb 20
Feb 20
57° / 38°
heavy rain
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Fri
Feb 21
Feb 21
55° / 35°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Sat
Feb 22
Feb 22
57° / 43°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Feb 23
Feb 23
65° / 58°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Feb 24
Feb 24
70° / 50°
t-storm
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
