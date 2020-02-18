Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Tuesday evening. Clouds and spotty showers continued to track across the area today with mild temperatures. Fog a a few showers will hang around tonight. Heavy cloud cover and better rain chances move back in Wednesday evening, ahead of another system. The rain continues in the forecast for Thursday. The heavy rainfall to our north still could lead to a steady rise in the Alabama and Tombigbee Rivers throughout the week and into the weekend. We expect sunshine to return Friday.

