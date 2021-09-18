We remain in a deep tropical airmass in the wake of the remnants of Nicholas. Overnight lows will be in the low 70’s with scattered rain overnight. We do still expect numerous rain showers and a few storms on Monday. Rain chances become more spotty ahead of a front on Tuesday. This feature will clear the area on Wednesday and ensure nice weather through the end of the week and into the following weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s behind this front.

Odette is post tropical in the northern Atlantic. Two other features have a high probability of developing but are not expect to hit the US.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith