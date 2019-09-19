Changes are finally moving in across the Gulf Coast and i think you'll like what those changes are. We broke a record high yesterday by 4 degrees reaching 100 officially. Today, we won't get anywhere close to that. Most spots will only reach the upper 80s thanks to chances of rain finally returning. The coverage will be 50% and this is the best chance for rain we'll have over the next 7 days. This rain is ahead of a front that will arrive from the East and track West. Temperatures will be cooler and less humid after it passes by. In fact, many of us will wake up to the upper 60s by daybreak Friday. Rain chances go back to the 10-20% range for Friday and the weekend. In the Tropics, things are very active. "Humberto" is headed to the north Atlantic, "Jerry" will come a Hurricane later today and is expected to miss the US. We are still in the peak of the season so we have to keep paying attention to all tropical systems that form and follow their movements carefully.

